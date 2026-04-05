Bakersfield Condors Ability to Score Makes Them a Fun Team To Follow

The rookies are the headline but the Condors have other forwards stepping up as well. Seth Griffith has 16 goals and 43 assists while Sam Poulin, who was acquired in the Tristan Jarry and Stuart Skinner trade, has fit in as a physical presence. It’s this group that allows them to score in bunches and assures that no lead is safe. With the Condors looking ahead to the playoffs, they can make every game a back-and-forth contest.