Belleville Senators 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview

A last-place finish motivated the Belleville Senators to change the culture. They’ll hope Andrew Campbell, with the help of an offseason overhaul, does just that.
Andrew Campbell was hired halfway through the 2025-26 season to put out a fire. The Belleville Senators were a mess and in last place in the North Division when he was promoted to head coach. He fixed some things, but not enough in the big picture, as the Senators still finished last in the division and missed the playoffs.
With a full offseason and training camp as the head coach, the expectations shift for the young head coach. The Senators aim to compete this season, and the roster turnover this offseason reflects that.
More importantly, this is a pivotal season for the B-Sens to help their NHL affiliate, the Ottawa Senators, who changed their identity this summer. They need young NHL-ready players to keep them competitive, and the development of a handful of prospects will go a long way.
Stats from 2025-26:
Record: 28-35-8-1 (7th in the North Division, 14th in the Eastern Conference & 27th in the AHL)
Offense: 3.09 goals per game (17th in the AHL)
Defense: 3.63 goals per game (31st in the AHL)
The Burning Question: How Will The Defense Improve?
The Senators had the second-worst defense in the American Hockey League. While Campbell’s defensive background was supposed to help, the unit still let them down. It cost them games and prevented them from making a push for a playoff spot.
It should improve with reliable goaltending. Last season, goaltending let the Senators down in the AHL and NHL. It almost cost the NHL team a spot in the playoffs, while it left the AHL team on the outside looking in.
Presumably, the unit bounces back, especially if Leevi Merilainen finds his footing as a top prospect in the system. Goaltenders take time to develop, and for Merilainen, he might need more time in the AHL with a full season of great play before he’s sent up to the NHL for good.
The defense is also expected to improve this season thanks to a handful of signings and the improved play of the prospects. Moreover, the Senators will enter the season executing Campbell’s system, which protects the net and limits chances.
The Senators are back in the playoffs with average or baseline defense. The offense should be fine, and the question is whether they can keep pucks out of their net. It’s what will make or break the season and possibly determine whether Campbell should remain the head coach of the B-Sens.
Why The Senators Are Optimistic
The cynic says that they will look better in the net because they can’t look worse. A team save percentage (SV%) of .881 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.59 are sure to rebound. The improvements start in the net but the entire team is expected to look better this season.
The free agency class is the biggest reason for optimism. The Senators signed Samuel Blais and Phil Tomasino to add scoring to the forward unit, while Ryan Suzuki is a do-it-all top-line center who was on the Western Conference-winning Chicago Wolves. While the Senators aren’t re-signing Arthur Kaliyev, who scored a league-leading 40 goals, they make up for it with the multiple additions.
Plus, the Senators signed Christian Kyrou, who will be a pivotal part of the defense. Kyrou is a puck-handling defenseman who helps the offense but is also a veteran who adds stability to the defensive unit. Even if the Senators call up the other defenseman, he’ll remain and be a reliable top-four presence.
The Senators also have a handful of borderline NHLers in their system, or “tweeners” who are in their early 20s, and if they aren’t depth players on the NHL team, they’ll help the AHL team. Even if a few are called up, the others will stick around to keep them competitive.
Prospects To Watch
The big name to watch is Carter Yakemchuk, who impressed as a rookie with 10 goals and 30 assists as the number one defenseman. His skill is one of the reasons he might be in Ottawa as a second- or third-pair option. That said, if they want him to work on his play on the defensive end, they might have him play in Belleville for a few months first.
Leevi Marilainen is the goaltender to keep an eye on. Like Yakemchuk, there’s a good chance he’s the Senators' backup and giving Linus Ullmark the occasional night off. However, after last season, the Senators might be more patient with their top goaltending prospect.
The new face is Blake Montgomery, who is coming over from college and is expected to be a key winger on the AHL team. Montgomery looked great at the University of Wisconsin, yet he must prove he can handle the AHL workload and intense schedule without experiencing a drop-off, something many college players deal with.
The other benefit is that the Senators have a handful of tweeners, players in their early 20s who aren’t prospects per se but young players who are still developing. The trio of Stephen Halliday, Xavier Bourgault, and Philippe Daoust will carry them this season and, if needed, fill in as depth options at the NHL level.