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Belleville Senators Forward Kaliyev Becomes Highest Single-Season Scorer in Franchise History cover image

Belleville Senators Forward Kaliyev Becomes Highest Single-Season Scorer in Franchise History

Ismail Fasih
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Belleville/Ottawa Senators forward Arthur Kaliyev (34) skates with the puck in a New York Rangers game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Source: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images)Belleville/Ottawa Senators forward Arthur Kaliyev (34) skates with the puck in a New York Rangers game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Source: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images)

After scoring assist number 26 on Friday night for the Belleville Senators against the Rochester Americans, forward Arthur Kaliyev became the all-time single-season scoring leader for Belleville in the club's nine-year history.

Kaliyev currently tallies 37 goals and 26 assists for 63 points in 64 games in the 2025-26 season.

He beat out the previous franchise scoring record holder Drake Batherson who had put up 62 points in the 2018-19 season.

This has been a record-breaking season for Belleville as earlier, Kaliyev also become the highest single-season goal-scorer and teammate defenceman Lassi Thomson became the highest goal-scoring blueliner in franchise history.

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