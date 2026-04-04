Belleville Senators Forward Kaliyev Becomes Highest Single-Season Scorer in Franchise History

Belleville/Ottawa Senators forward Arthur Kaliyev (34) skates with the puck in a New York Rangers game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Source: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images)
After scoring assist number 26 on Friday night for the Belleville Senators against the Rochester Americans, forward Arthur Kaliyev became the all-time single-season scoring leader for Belleville in the club's nine-year history.
Kaliyev currently tallies 37 goals and 26 assists for 63 points in 64 games in the 2025-26 season.
He beat out the previous franchise scoring record holder Drake Batherson who had put up 62 points in the 2018-19 season.