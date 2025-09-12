Brett Murray, Daniel Walcott, And Josh Lopina Sign PTOs

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed Brett Murray to a PTO and the Florida Panthers have signed Daniel Walcott and Josh Lopina professional tryouts, per Frank Seravalli.

Murray notched 27 goals and 49 points in 66 games with the Rochester Americans last season, finishing second on the team in both categories.

The 27-year-old has 206 points in 325 career AHL games and six points in 26 career NHL games.

A fourth round selection of the Buffalo Sabres in 2016, Murray would be a great veteran addition to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and could play NHL games for the Pittsburgh Penguins if needed.

Walcott had four goals and 12 points in 61 games with the Syracuse Crunch last season.

A respected leader, the 31-year-old served as an assistant captain with the Crunch for eight seasons and won the AHL's Yanick Dupré Memorial Award for his involvement in the community in 2024.

A fifth round selection of the New York Rangers in 2014, Walcott has 147 points and 568 penalty minutes in 495 career AHL games and is pointless in one career NHL game with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lopina recorded three goals and 13 points in 62 games with the San Diego Gulls last season.

A fourth round selection of the Anaheim Ducks in 2021, he has accumulated 44 points in 203 career AHL games.

Murray and Walcott were named on our top remaining AHL free agents list earlier this week.

Check out our AHL to KHL signing tracker and AHL Free Agency signing tracker.