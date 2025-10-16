Brett Murray Signs With Nürnberg Ice Tigers

Former Rochester Americans forward Brett Murray has signed a contract with the DEL's Nürnberg Ice Tigers, the team announced Thursday.

Murray finished tied for 13th in the AHL with 27 goals last year and was second on Rochester with 49 points in 66 games while serving as an assistant captain.

The 27-year-old attended Pittsburgh Penguins training camp on a PTO but did not earn a contract.

A fourth round selection of the Buffalo Sabres in 2016, Murray has 100 goals and 206 points in 325 career AHL games and two goals and six points in 26 career NHL games, all with the Sabres/Americans organization.

Murray is a prime example of why the AHL's veteran rule needs to be revamped. A 27-year-old who finished 13th in goal scoring should be someone teams are aiming to keep around and is the type of player the league should be incentivizing to keep in North America.

For more AHL news keep an eye on The Hockey News' Google News feed.