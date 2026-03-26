Bridgeport Islanders Will Be Patient With Prospect Cole Eiserman

The rest of the season will be a learning experience for the young winger. Eiserman will learn the pro game and work on his overall skills. “The message for him is to come in play and have fun. You’ve got a ton of games ahead of you in your career,” Highmore mentioned after the 3-2 win over the Checkers. Eiserman has plenty of games ahead of him, and the Islanders are in a good spot as they can start him in the AHL with eyes on the NHL by the start of next season.