Bridgeport Islanders Will Be Patient With Prospect Cole Eiserman

Cole Eiserman joined the Bridgeport Islanders last week with plenty of hype. The 18th overall pick in the 2024 draft was a standout in college and is the top prospect in the New York Islanders pipeline. The hope was that the scoring and the offense would translate. In three games, Eiserman has yet to record a point, and he’s due for a goal, yet he's still waiting for it to come.
In the Wednesday night 3-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers, Eiserman started on the Matthew Highmore line with Matt Luff on the opposite wing. Highmore and Luff were on the ice to close out the game while Eiserman was left on the bench, presumably, because the Islanders wanted to put their best defensive forwards on the ice to seal the victory.
At the latest game, a scout noted that Eiserman is still finding his footing in the American Hockey League. It shows in his three games so far, and the growing pains will likely remain at the forefront. This can be a cause for concern or panic among the fanbase. Instead, the Islanders can and will be patient with their scorer and top prospect.
Whenever a prospect joins the AHL, there’s an adjustment period. Macklin Celebrini and Matthew Schaefer are the exceptions, not the rule. Most young players take time to settle in, especially after spending a full season in college or junior hockey.
Eiserman is getting thrown into the fire, and it’s why he can look like a deer in headlights at times. The Islanders are in a playoff push and going full steam ahead with the roster finding its identity after months of practice and leaning into it in recent weeks. Eiserman is not only on this team but also playing alongside two of their most skilled forwards. It can be overwhelming, and it has been three games in.
The rest of the season will be a learning experience for the young winger. Eiserman will learn the pro game and work on his overall skills. “The message for him is to come in play and have fun. You’ve got a ton of games ahead of you in your career,” Highmore mentioned after the 3-2 win over the Checkers. Eiserman has plenty of games ahead of him, and the Islanders are in a good spot as they can start him in the AHL with eyes on the NHL by the start of next season.
The college game, unlike junior hockey, is more pro-style, and most schools run similar systems to NHL teams. On top of that, the players are older and bigger, which should make the transition to the pro level easier. However, the adjustment remains difficult and at times harder for college players who join the AHL. “It’s a different league, you're playing with grown men,” Highmore noted after the latest game.
The intensity, both within the game and the schedule itself, is often cited as something these players struggle with. “I think there are times when the amount of games is overwhelming,” Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Grant Potulny mentioned in a conversation with The Hockey News.
In college, games are on the weekends while practice is during the week. In the AHL, three-in-threes are common occurrences, and there’s often a weeknight game thrown into the schedule as well. “You have to treat your week differently. College is more structured, so you can get into a routine and rhythm,” Wilkes-Barre Scranton forward Nolan Renwick, another college-background AHLer, added when asked about the adjustment.
Eiserman is now in the middle of the grind that is the finish to the AHL season. On top of that, he’s being asked to step up in a new system and intense games. It’s why his head looks like it’s spinning at times.
Watching Eiserman play, he’s making the right plays and in the right spots for goals. He’s putting himself in positions to succeed. The problem is bad puck luck from posts to rough bounces, where the shots aren’t going in. Yes, hockey is a sport where good players create their own good luck. That said, Eiserman hasn’t gotten a favorable bounce so far.
Eiserman must keep playing his game. “For him, just keep shooting the puck,” Highmore stated, adding, “Eiserman brings a lot of skill and speed; he knows how to finish. It will come for him.” The burst of speed and instincts for the open shots have made him stand out, and if he keeps playing the way he has so far, the goals will follow.