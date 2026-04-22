Bruins' DiPietro Wins 2025-26 AHL Most Outstanding Goalie Award

Providence Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro is the winner of the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s most outstanding goaltender for the second consecutive season.
DiPietro joins Dustin Wolf (2022, 2023) as the only back-to-back winners of the Bastien Award.
The 26-year-old followed a career year in 2024-25 by putting up even better numbers in 2025-26.
He posted a record of 34-8-1 in 45 appearances for Providence and led the entire AHL in Goals-Against Average (1.91), save percentage (.930) and wins (34).
His efforts led to the Bruins winning the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s regular-season champions.
DiPietro made his second appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic in February, and he was also voted as a First Team AHL All-Star for the second year in a row.