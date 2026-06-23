Campbell Announced As Head Coach of Belleville Senators

New Belleville Senators head coach Andrew Campbell (45) playing in an Arizona Coyotes game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Air Canada Centre. (Source: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Campbell has signed a three-year contract to become the fourth head coach of the Belleville Senators.
Campbell joined the Senators organization as an assistant coach in the 2024-25 season from the OHL Brantford Bulldogs and then promoted to interim head coach on Dec. 17, 2025.
The Caledonia, Ontario native spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the said Hamilton/Brantford Bulldogs with which he won an OHL championship in 2022.
Campbell spent most of his 11-year professional playing career in the AHL, skating in 719 games with the Manchester Monarchs, Portland Pirates, Toronto Marlies, Tucson Roadrunners and Rockford IceHogs. He scored 36 goals and 113 assists for 149 points with a plus-92 rating.