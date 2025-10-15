Charlotte Checkers Sign Forward Tyler Motte To PTO

The Charlotte Checkers have signed forward Tyler Motte to a professional tryout (PTO), the team announced Wednesday.

Motte recorded four goals and nine points in 55 games with the Detroit Red Wings last while averaging 11:19 of ice time per game. He attended Florida Panthers training camp on a PTO.

The 30-year-old has been a NHLer for the past seven seasons, his last AHL appearance was in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs with the Utica Comets.

A fourth round selection of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013, Motte has 53 goals and 99 points in 455 career NHL games with the Blackhawks, Red Wings, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Port Huron, Mich., native has 21 goals and 32 points in 67 career AHL games.

In the last three days the Checkers have now added Motte, Jake Livingstone, Kevin Mandolese, and Brett Leason to the team via PTOs in an effort to replace the veterans the team lost in the off-season.

It remains to be seen how long Motte will stick with Charlotte for but he should immediately slide into a top-six role while with the team.