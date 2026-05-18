Chase Bradley's Two-Goal Game Lifts Eagles Past Firebirds In Game Three of Pacific Division Finals

The Colorado Eagles beat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-1 in Game Threee to take a 2-1 lead in the Pacific Division Finals.
Once again, Colorado outshot Coachella Valley by almost double at 17-9. The Eagles were aided with two power play opportunities of 2:49 minutes where they produced six of their shots. However, out of the nine shots Colorado gave up, four were short-handed and one eventually found it's way past goalie Trent Miner via the stick of forward Lleyton Roed, putting the Firebirds up 1-0 into the first break.
Coachella Valley took the momentum into the second period, outshooting Colorado 8-2 for a bulk of the frame. Ultimately, the Eagles had luck in their favor as one those two shots deflected off the stick of forward Chase Bradley from Ivan Ivan out of the half-wall at the 8:43 mark to level the scores 1-1. The Eagles only outshot the Firebirds 4-1 in the final 2:56 of the frame, but the scores remained at one apiece going into the final period.
Colorado came bursting out of the gate in the third frame with Bradley scoring a his second and a backhander go-ahead goal from the crease 33 seconds into the period. At the 4:28 mark, Eagles forward Gavin Brindley would have a breakaway opportunity against Coachella Valley goalie Nikke Kokko, deking the 22-year-old Finn with a backhander of his own for the 3-1 lead. Brindley and the Eagles were not done as at the 7:02 mark, after serving time in the penalty box, Brindley immediately set up forward TJ Hughes in the slot to score another goal and pad Colorado's lead at 4-1. The Firebirds could only put up another five unsuccessful shots afterwards and none after the 11:57 mark. The Eagles took the game and series lead.
Colorado goalie Miner made 24 saves off 25 shots for a save percentage of 0.960.
Coachella Valley goalie Kokko made 32 saves off 36 shots for a save percentage of 0.889.