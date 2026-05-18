Chase Bradley's Two-Goal Game Lifts Eagles Past Firebirds In Game Three of Pacific Division Finals

Colorado came bursting out of the gate in the third frame with Bradley scoring a his second and a backhander go-ahead goal from the crease 33 seconds into the period. At the 4:28 mark, Eagles forward Gavin Brindley would have a breakaway opportunity against Coachella Valley goalie Nikke Kokko, deking the 22-year-old Finn with a backhander of his own for the 3-1 lead. Brindley and the Eagles were not done as at the 7:02 mark, after serving time in the penalty box, Brindley immediately set up forward TJ Hughes in the slot to score another goal and pad Colorado's lead at 4-1. The Firebirds could only put up another five unsuccessful shots afterwards and none after the 11:57 mark. The Eagles took the game and series lead.