Chicago Forward Nadeau's Game-Winner Ties Western Conference Finals 2-2

In just the first 1:41 minutes of the final period, Chicago would outshoot Colorado 6-1 and forward and AHL All-Star Bradley Nadeau would take advantage of the shot volume in such short time and score the game-winning goal to put the Wolves up 2-0. Understanding the task ahead of them, the Eagles kicked it up a notch, outshooting Chicago 17-3 for the remainder of the game. While Colorado got a goal back courtesy of forward Alex Barre-Boulet, they could not get the all-important equalizer, giving the win to the Wolves.