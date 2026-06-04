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Chicago Forward Nadeau's Game-Winner Ties Western Conference Finals 2-2 cover image

Chicago Forward Nadeau's Game-Winner Ties Western Conference Finals 2-2

Ismail Fasih
5h
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Ismail Fasih
5h
Updated at Jun 4, 2026, 07:19
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Chicago Wolves/Carolina Hurricanes forward Bradley Nadeau (13) was designated Player of the Game for his assist and game-winning goal in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals. (Source: David Reginek-USA TODAY)Chicago Wolves/Carolina Hurricanes forward Bradley Nadeau (13) was designated Player of the Game for his assist and game-winning goal in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals. (Source: David Reginek-USA TODAY)

The Chicago Wolves beat the Colorado Eagles 2-1 to win Game Four and tie the Western Conference Finals 2-2.

The first period was evenly matched between both teams as each side produced nine shots without finding the back of the net. Chicago did get their first crack at the power play but could only produce one meaningless shot.

In the first 11:43 minutes of the second period, the Eagles were the beneficiary of two man-advantage situations while the Wolves received one. During this time period, Chicago outshot Colorado 6-3. Two of those shots were short-handed with one off the stick of forward and AHL All-Star Justin Robidas slipping past Eagles goalie Trent Miner for the 1-0 lead for the Avs AHL affiliates after 40 minutes.

In just the first 1:41 minutes of the final period, Chicago would outshoot Colorado 6-1 and forward and AHL All-Star Bradley Nadeau would take advantage of the shot volume in such short time and score the game-winning goal to put the Wolves up 2-0. Understanding the task ahead of them, the Eagles kicked it up a notch, outshooting Chicago 17-3 for the remainder of the game. While Colorado got a goal back courtesy of forward Alex Barre-Boulet, they could not get the all-important equalizer, giving the win to the Wolves.

Colorado Eagles goalie Miner made 27 saves off 29 shots for a save percentage of 0.931.

Chicago Wolves goalie Cayden Primeau made 33 saves off 34 shots for a save percentage of 0.970.  

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