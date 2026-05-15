Chicago Goalie Primeau Puts Wolves Over Grand Rapids In Central Division Finals

Chicago would start the second period on an 8-2 shooting run for the first 11:37 minutes. But then in the next 6:24 minutes, Grand Rapids would go an 8-1 run of their own, this time cashing in with a goal from forward Eduards Tralmaks at the 14:41 mark. The Griffins would slip up at end however and put the Wolves on their fifth power play with the less than three minutes left in the frame. Chicago forward and AHL All-Star Justin Robidas would capitalize this time and level the scores at one apiece going into the third period.