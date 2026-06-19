Chicago Win Game Four In OT To Stay Alive In Calder Cup Finals

The Chicago Wolves beat the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in overtime in Game Four to cut the series deficit of the 2026 Calder Cup to 3-1.
The Wolves struck first with their first shot of the game when forward and AHL All-Star Bradly Nadeau scored with a sharp angle shot from the left face-off zone that squeezed between Marlies goalie Artur Akhtyamov and the left post 28 seconds in to put Chicago up 1-0. Toronto took over the game after that as they outshot the Wolves 20-4 for the rest of the frame including four shots in the only power play of the period where forward Jacob Quillan found the back of the net at the 4:36 mark to tie the game. With the shot advantage, it was only appropriate for the Marlies to put up their second goal when forward Luke Haymes shot in a puck off his own rebound at the 9:58 mark to put the Leafs AHL affiliates up 2-1 after 20 minutes.
Chicago came back and outshot Toronto 10-5 in the second period. Two of the Wolves' shots came in two of their power plays that intersected into a two-man advantage for 48 seconds but the Marlies successfully killed them off. The period ended with a 5-1 Chicago shot advantage with the last shot being Toronto's. Forward Ryan Tverberg made that count as he received a long passing puck in the offensive zone from defenceman Dakota Mermis from the Marlies zone which Tverberg finished with a wrist shot into the net to put Toronto up 3-1 after two periods.
Toronto came out sluggish in the final frame, getting outshot 4-1 in the opening 5:28 minutes and it cost them big time: Two of Chicago's shots resulted in goals by AHL All-Star defenceman Domenick Fensore and AHL All-Star forward Justin Robidas to level the game 3-3. The two goals woke up Toronto as the team limited Chicago to only one shot for the final 11:26 minutes of the frame while putting up seven of their own. But still, the Marlies couldn't find the game-winning goal and both teams had to settle for overtime action.
The Wolves took over in the extra frame, outshooting Toronto 4-2 with forward Viktor Neuchev scoring to win the game and get a W in the Calder Cup Finals.
Chicago Wolves goalie Cayden Primeau made 33 saves off 36 shots for a save percentage of 0.912.
Toronto Marlies goalie and AHL All-Star Akhtyamov made 22 saves off 26 shots for a save percentage of 0.846.