Chicago Win Game Four In OT To Stay Alive In Calder Cup Finals

The Wolves struck first with their first shot of the game when forward and AHL All-Star Bradly Nadeau scored with a sharp angle shot from the left face-off zone that squeezed between Marlies goalie Artur Akhtyamov and the left post 28 seconds in to put Chicago up 1-0. Toronto took over the game after that as they outshot the Wolves 20-4 for the rest of the frame including four shots in the only power play of the period where forward Jacob Quillan found the back of the net at the 4:36 mark to tie the game. With the shot advantage, it was only appropriate for the Marlies to put up their second goal when forward Luke Haymes shot in a puck off his own rebound at the 9:58 mark to put the Leafs AHL affiliates up 2-1 after 20 minutes.