Chicago Wolves Advance to 2026 Calder Cup Finals, Will Face Toronto

Colorado's perseverance would pay off immediately in the beginning of the final period as forward Jason Polin sniped the first shot of the frame from the slot into the Chicago goal after a Wolves giveaway 14 seconds in to tie the game 2-2. But just 3:32 minutes later, Chicago forward Ryan Suzuki would dangle the puck past three Eagles into the Colorado zone before lasering a shot past goalie Trent Miner to put the Wolves up again at 3-2. The Avs AHL affiliates would try mounting a fiery comeback including putting up nine consecutive shots for a period of 5:47 minutes, but forward Ivan Ryabkin would shut any momentum down with the eventual game-winning goal at the 12:50 mark to put Chicago up 4-2. For the rest of the period, Colorado put up seven unanswered shots and got a goal back courtesy of forward Jayson Megna after pulling Miner, but could not get another one to tie the game for a potential overtime showdown.