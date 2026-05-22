Chicago Wolves Advance To Western Conference Finals

Philp would strike once again with his second goal at the 4:02 mark in the final frame when a puck shot by defenseman Cal Foote deflected off Philp's stick into the net to put Chicago up 2-0. With less than four minutes to go, Wolves forwards Ryan Suzuki and AHL All-Star Justin Robidas would get a 2-on-1 opportunity which would be finished off by Robidas to go up 3-0 and close the lid on the Griffins' season. Grand Rapids managed to keep the ending dramatic after Griffins forward Eduards Tralmaks scored in an empty Chicago net after Wolves forward Domenick Fensore gave the puck away behind the goal, and forward Sheldon Dries scored Grand Rapids' second goal 15 seconds before end of regulation.