Colorado Eagles Forward Hughes' Game-Winner Evens Western Conference Finals

Despite not scoring on their first power play of which 1:52 minutes had carried from the first to the second period, Chicago scored 15 seconds later on goalie Trent Miner who lost the puck after it bounced off the back boards to the stick of Wolves defenseman Joel Nystrom. The 24-year-old Swede planted the puck past Miner into the net to level scores at one apiece. After that, for the next 7:26 minutes, Chicago outshot Colorado 7-1 including three unsuccessful shots on their second power play. The Wolves did however get a go-ahead 5v5 goal after forward Ivan Ryabkin scored off a Nikita Pavlychev rebound to go up 2-1 after 40 minutes. Chicago outshot Colorado 11-8 in the frame despite the Eagles having a five-minute power play towards the end where they put up three of their eight unsuccessful shots.