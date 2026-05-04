Cleveland Goalie Sawchenko's 46-Save Game Propels Monsters Into North Division Finals

Syracuse outshot Cleveland 12-7 in the first frame. The Crunch were aided by three power play opportunities in the opening period where two of their power plays intersected into a 5v3 advantage for 1:28 minutes. While Syracuse put up five of their 12 shots in those man-advantage situations, they still went 0-for-3. Cleveland also had a four-minute power play but put up only one shot. The Crunch still scored the opening goal thanks to their better shot volume courtesy of defenseman Matteo Pietroniro.