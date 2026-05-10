Coachella Valley Advances To Pacific Division Finals

In another low shooting second frame, Ontario's defense would do a great job not allowing a Coachella Valley shot until the 9:31 mark. Until then, while the Reign put up only four shots, one managed to find its way past Firebirds goalie Nikke Kokko off the stick of forward Jack Hughes to tie the game 1-1. In a stroke of bad luck for the Reign, Firebirds forward Oskar Fisker-Molgaard would score off the rebound off Coachella Valley's first shot of the frame to regain the one-goal lead at 2-1.