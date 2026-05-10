Coachella Valley Advances To Pacific Division Finals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds beat the Ontario Reign 3-2 in double overtime to advance to the Pacific Division Finals where they will play the Colorado Eagles.
In a low-shooting first period, Coachella Valley displayed outstanding defensive hockey. They did not allow Ontario to register their first shot until 6:32 minutes into the game. In that time-frame, while the Firebirds only put up two shots, one of them resulted in the game-opening goal by forward Jani Nyman. Just 13 shots were put in the first frame favoring the Firebirds 8-5.
In another low shooting second frame, Ontario's defense would do a great job not allowing a Coachella Valley shot until the 9:31 mark. Until then, while the Reign put up only four shots, one managed to find its way past Firebirds goalie Nikke Kokko off the stick of forward Jack Hughes to tie the game 1-1. In a stroke of bad luck for the Reign, Firebirds forward Oskar Fisker-Molgaard would score off the rebound off Coachella Valley's first shot of the frame to regain the one-goal lead at 2-1.
From then until the 14:37 mark of the third period, the Reign would outshoot the Firebirds 11-8 including two unsuccessful power play opportunities. But their persistence would pay off then with the equalizer by forward Andre Lee to set up overtime.
After a close shooting differential of 13-12 between two overtime periods favoring the Firebirds, Coachella Valley forward J.R. Avon scored to see the Kraken AHL affiliates through to the Pacific Division Finals.
Coachella Valley goalie Kokko made 34 saves off 36 shots for a save percentage of 0.944.
Ontario goalie Erik Portillo made 31 saves off 34 shots for a save percentage of 0.939.