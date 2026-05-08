Coachella Valley Maul Ontario To Force Game Five In Pacific Division Semifinals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds beat the Ontario Reign 6-2 to set up a final Game Five in the Pacific Division Semifinals.
For the first 14:01 minutes, Coachella Valley shut out the Reign in shots while putting up eight of their own. In a shocker, Ontario scored first after a 2-on-1 attempt led by Kenta Isogai was thwarted by Firebirds goalie Nikke Koko, but before Koko could recover after a collision with Isogai, forward Jack Hughes took advantage and parked the puck in the net for the 1-0 lead. With the shot differential still heavily in favor of Coachella Valley at 11-3, the Firebirds would get their first power play at the 17:28 mark and cash in just six seconds in thanks to forward JR Avon. By the first intermission, Firebirds would only be level with the Reign at 1-1 despite Coachella Valley outshooting Ontario by double digits at 15-5.
In the second period, Firebirds thought they had the 2-1 lead when after Kokko had made a brilliant save at one end, Coachella Valley forward Jacob Melanson went the other way and shot at Ontario goaltender Phoenix Copley which got denied but then alternate captain John Hayden put the rebound in while taking out Copley's legs. The call on the ice was a no goal, and after a short review remained a no goal much to the anguish of the Coachella Valley bench and fans. Fortunately, they wouldn't have to wait much longer as alternate captain Mitchell Stephens skillfully dangled the puck into the Ontario zone past four Reign players and sniped it into the net for the go-ahead goal. With less than 90 seconds left in the period, Firebirds defenseman Kaden Hammell would score from the slot for the game-winning goal to go up 3-1 by second intermission.
At the 3:50 mark of the final period, the Reign's disastrous night got worse as forward Lleyton Roed caught them in a 2-on-1 situation and scored to further pad the lead at 4-1. Ontario managed to get one back with the extra attacker but with a couple of Coachella Valley empty-netters, the win was in the bag for the Firebirds, setting the stage for Game Five.
Coachella Valley goalie Kokko made 26 saves off 28 shots for a save percentage of 0.929.
Ontario goalie Copley made 27 saves off 31 shots for a save percentage of 0.871.