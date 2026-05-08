Coachella Valley Maul Ontario To Force Game Five In Pacific Division Semifinals

In the second period, Firebirds thought they had the 2-1 lead when after Kokko had made a brilliant save at one end, Coachella Valley forward Jacob Melanson went the other way and shot at Ontario goaltender Phoenix Copley which got denied but then alternate captain John Hayden put the rebound in while taking out Copley's legs. The call on the ice was a no goal, and after a short review remained a no goal much to the anguish of the Coachella Valley bench and fans. Fortunately, they wouldn't have to wait much longer as alternate captain Mitchell Stephens skillfully dangled the puck into the Ontario zone past four Reign players and sniped it into the net for the go-ahead goal. With less than 90 seconds left in the period, Firebirds defenseman Kaden Hammell would score from the slot for the game-winning goal to go up 3-1 by second intermission.