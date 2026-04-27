Coachella Valley Offense Steamrolls Over Bakersfield Into Pacific Division Semifinals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds beat the Bakersfield Condors 6-2 in Game Three of the First Round Series of the Pacific Division in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs to advance to the division semifinals where they will face the Ontario Reign.
Coachella Valley started off the game by outshooting Bakersfield 4-1 in the first half of the first period. In the second half of the frame, the Condors stepped on the gas pedal, outshooting the Firebirds 14-1 including three shots on a power play. But by the first intermission, neither team had found the back of the net.
The Firebirds came out guns blazing in middle frame, scoring three goals in their first nine shots of the second period while outshooting the Condors 9-3 in the first 13:02 minutes, with a power play goal coming from forward J.R. Avon, another goal coming from AHL All-Star forward Jagger Firkus and the game-winner from forward Jacob Melanson.
In the 19th minute, Jani Nyman pocketed Coachella Valley's fourth goal with the Firebirds' 14th shot of the period, eventually torching the Condors 14-5 in shots of the second frame to go up 4-0 by the second intermission.
Bakersfield outshot the Firebirds 9-7 in the third frame and got two goals back courtesy of defenseman Damien Carfagna and the other being in a power play by AHL All-Star Quinn Hutson. But with a late goal by Firebirds forward Logan Morrison and an empty-netter by Oscar-Fisker Molgaard, Coachella Valley restored the four-goal lead to the end to seal the series-win.
After posting a 0.733 save percentage in Saturday's game, Firebirds goalie Nikke Kokko roared back with 31 saves off 33 shots to post a save percentage of 0.939.