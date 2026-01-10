Logo
Coaches Announced for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Laval Rockets head coach Pascal Vincent (Source: James Guillory-Imagn Images)Laval Rockets head coach Pascal Vincent (Source: James Guillory-Imagn Images)

The AHL announced today that head coaches Ryan Mougenel of the Providence Bruins, Pascal Vincent of the Laval Rocket, Dan Watson of the Grand Rapids Griffins and Mark Letestu of the Colorado Eagles have been named coaches for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. 

The event will  be held February 10-11 in Rockford, Ill.

Mougenel (24-6-1-0, 49 pts, .790 with the Bruins) will guide the Atlantic Division in his first trip to the All-Star Classic.

Vincent (22-11-0-1, 45 pts, .662 with the Rockets) will lead the North Division with the two-time Pieri Award-winning coach making his second appearance at the All-Star Classic after having coached the Central Division in 2018.

Watson (29-2-1-1, 60 pts, .909 with the Griffins) heads to his second straight All-Star Classic, leading the Central Division.

Letestu (21-7-1-2, 45 pts, .726 with the Eagles) will lead the Pacific Division in his debut season, being named head coach on July 5th, 2025.

