Colorado Advances To Pacific Division Finals

The Colorado Eagles beat the Henderson Silver Knights 6-2 to advance to the Pacific Division Finals
Henderson got on the board almost immediately at the 2:21 mark with a Jackson Hallum goal. After that Colorado would go on a 4-0 shooting run for 4:39 minutes but failed to strike oil. Ultimately, the Eagles would earn a power play towards the mid-late point of the period where forward Gavin Brindley would cash in four seconds before expiration at the 15:19 mark and even the score at 1-1. However, Henderson forward Ben Hemmerling would score from the high slot just 51 seconds later. Colorado goalie Trent Miner disputed the goal due to goalie interference but after a short review, the goal stood. The Eagles once again would tie at two apiece. This time with just 64 seconds left in the frame, forward Tristen Nielsen would deflect the puck into the Silver Knights' goal following a pass from Keaton Middleton.
In the second period, Colorado displayed flawless two-way hockey as not only did they limit Henderson to just two shots, but they put up 15 shots at Silver Knights goaltender and AHL All-Star Carl Lindbom. For their efforts, the Eagles got rewarded with the game-winning goal by forward Chase Bradley.
In the final period, Henderson initially did a great job of shutting out Colorado for the beginning of the frame that included an Eagles power play. But the Silver Knights penalty kill unit couldn't hold on as with just nine seconds left in the Colorado man-advantage, forward Alex Barre-Boulet would punch in the insurance goal with the Eagles first shot of the period at the 4:20 mark to go up 4-2. For the next 11:38 minutes, Colorado would limit Henderson to just three shots, severely derailing any chance of a comeback. With a couple of empty-netters, the Eagles had booked their tickets to the Pacific Division Finals.
Colorado goalie Miner made 18 saves off 20 shots for a save percentage of 0.900.
Henderson goalie Lindbom made 32 saves off 36 shots for a save percentage of 0.889.