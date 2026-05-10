Colorado Advances To Pacific Division Finals

Henderson got on the board almost immediately at the 2:21 mark with a Jackson Hallum goal. After that Colorado would go on a 4-0 shooting run for 4:39 minutes but failed to strike oil. Ultimately, the Eagles would earn a power play towards the mid-late point of the period where forward Gavin Brindley would cash in four seconds before expiration at the 15:19 mark and even the score at 1-1. However, Henderson forward Ben Hemmerling would score from the high slot just 51 seconds later. Colorado goalie Trent Miner disputed the goal due to goalie interference but after a short review, the goal stood. The Eagles once again would tie at two apiece. This time with just 64 seconds left in the frame, forward Tristen Nielsen would deflect the puck into the Silver Knights' goal following a pass from Keaton Middleton.