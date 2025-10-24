Colorado Avalanche Recall Jack Ahcan And Danil Guschin From Colorado Eagles

The Colorado Avalanche announced they have recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan and forward Danil Guschin from their AHL affiliate Colorado Eagles.

Ahcan has one goal and five points through four games with the Eagles this season. He had 41 points in 69 AHL games and was pointless in two games with the Avalanche last season.

The 28-year-old has one goal in 11 career NHL games with the Avalanche and Boston Bruins, and has 153 points in 276 career AHL games.

The Savage, Minn., native signed a one-year extension with Colorado in July.

Guschin leads the Eagles in scoring with six goals and seven points through five games.

The 23-year-old has two goals and five points in 18 career NHL games with the San Jose Sharks and 157 points in 187 career AHL games. He was an AHL All-Star in 2023-24.

Originally a third round selection of the Sharks in 2020, Guschin was dealt to Colorado in exchange for Oskar Olausson in July.

With injuries to Samuel Girard, Logan O'Connor, and Joel Kiviranta there is a good chance Guschin and Ahcan join the Avalanche as depth on their upcoming road trip.