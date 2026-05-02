Colorado Defense, Miner Shutout Henderson In Game One of Pacific Division Semifinals

The Colorado Eagles beat the Henderson Silver Knights 1-0 in Game One of the Pacific Division Semifinals in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Colorado restricted Henderson to only 18 shots all game while putting up 33 shots of their won.
The Eagles outshot the Silver Knights 11-6 in the first period. Each team had an opportunity at the power play with Henderson putting up zero shots in theirs while Colorado's Alex Barre-Boulet scored the game-winning goal with their one and only shot of the man-advantage, taking a 1-0 advantage into the first break.
In the first 11:12 minutes of the second period, Colorado outshot Henderson 6-2 including putting one shot on a power play, but yet could not find the go-ahead goal. For the rest of the period, the Silver Knights just barely outshot the Eagles 5-4 and they also could not find the back of the net, keeping the score at 1-0 by second intermission.
Colorado outshot the Silver Knights in third period 10-4, but that was the game in a nutshell - the Eagles put up double-digits shots on goal in each period, whereas the most shots Henderson put up in any single period was seven.
The Eagles defense came up big and allowed goalie Trent Miner to make an 18-save shutout.
Henderson goalie and AHL All-Star Carl Lindbom made 32 saves off 33 shots for a save percentage of 0.970.