Colorado Eagles Advance To Western Conference Finals

The Colorado Eagles beat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 3-2 in Game Four of the Pacific Division Finals to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
Coachella Valley would produce the first three shots of the game including one on a power play which came even before the first shot would be registered. AHL All-Star forward Jagger Firkus would use the opportunity to score the game-opening goal for the Firebirds at the 4:13 mark. Colorado would not get a shot in until the 7:18 mark. The Eagles did prevent Coachella Valley from producing a shot on goal after the 10:54 mark while Colorado put up five of their own to end the period. Still, the Firebirds went into the break with 1-0 lead.
Within three minutes of the second period, Coachella Valley took a 2-0 lead when defenseman Ville Ottavainen scored from the point. Colorado would respond sharply going on a 10-4 shooting run in the final 13:15 of the middle period that cashed in with three goals to post a comeback with the first one being scored from the right point by defenseman Bryan Yoon, the second equalizer being a power play score by forward Tristen Nielsen and the final one being the game-winning goal by forward Gavin Brindley from the slot, giving Colorado the 3-2 lead after two periods.
While the Firebirds outshot the Eagles 9-7 in the final period, four of those shots came only in the final 2:43 minutes, yet Coachella Valley could not find the equalizer to extend the game or the series.
Colorado goalie Trent Miner made 23 saves off 25 shots for a save percentage of 0.920.
Coachella Valley goalie Nikke Kokko made 23 saves off 26 shots for a save percentage of 0.885.