Colorado Eagles Advance To Western Conference Finals

Coachella Valley would produce the first three shots of the game including one on a power play which came even before the first shot would be registered. AHL All-Star forward Jagger Firkus would use the opportunity to score the game-opening goal for the Firebirds at the 4:13 mark. Colorado would not get a shot in until the 7:18 mark. The Eagles did prevent Coachella Valley from producing a shot on goal after the 10:54 mark while Colorado put up five of their own to end the period. Still, the Firebirds went into the break with 1-0 lead.