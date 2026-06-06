Colorado Eagles One Win Away From 2026 Calder Cup Finals

The Colorado Eagles beat the Chicago Wolves 6-3 to win Game Five and lead the Western Conference Finals 3-2.
In the first period, Chicago outshot Colorado 6-1 in the first 10:08 minutes including two shots on their first power play. The Wolves converted two of those shots with a Skyler Brind'Amour goal and a Justin Robidas power play goal to take an early 2-0 lead. After a strong brief comeback, the Eagles managed to cut the lead in half with a goal from forward Tristen Nielsen 1:22 minutes later at the 11:13 mark. Colorado would then be the beneficiary of their first man-advantage situation of the game towards the tail-end of the period and once again Nielsen would get on the scoring sheet and tie the game 2-2 going into the first intermission.
At exactly the three minute mark of the middle frame, Chicago forward and AHL All-Star Bradley Nadeau would score with the team's first shot of the period from the slot to put the Canes AHL affiliates up 3-2 early on. The Eagles would answer back just 32 seconds later as forward Gavin Brindley would put in a shot towards the Wolves goal that would be deflected by forward Matt DiMarsico past Chicago goalie Cayden Primeau into the net to tie the game again at three apiece. The Wolves night would take a turn for the worse as in their third power play of the game, Colorado scored a shorty where Primeau wound up in a helpless situation, getting double-teamed by Eagles forwards Jason Polin and Taylor Makar. The latter easily put in the game-winning goal to give the Avs AHL affiliates the 4-3 lead. 45 seconds later seconds as the power play was expiring, after Chicago defenseman Ronan Seeley failed to hold the zone and Brind'Amour slipped and was unable to maintain puck possession, Colorado forward Chase Bradley took advantage and went the other way for a breakaway attempt and scored to put the Eagles up 5-3.
Despite a three-goal lead, Colorado didn't slow down as they shutout Chicago in shots until the 12:18 mark of the last period. In that time, the Eagles had put up five straight shots with one finding the back of the net off the stick of defenseman Alex Gagne to put up half a dozen goals for Colorado. They scored an empty-netter after the Wolves pulled Primeau early.
Colorado Eagles goalie Trent Miner made 26 saves off 29 shots for a save percentage of 0.931.
Chicago Wolves goalie Primeau made 20 saves off 26 shots for a save percentage of 0.769. Backup goaltender Amir Mitakhov who came in at the start of the third period and played briefly made four saves off four shots.