Colorado Eagles One Win Away From 2026 Calder Cup Finals

At exactly the three minute mark of the middle frame, Chicago forward and AHL All-Star Bradley Nadeau would score with the team's first shot of the period from the slot to put the Canes AHL affiliates up 3-2 early on. The Eagles would answer back just 32 seconds later as forward Gavin Brindley would put in a shot towards the Wolves goal that would be deflected by forward Matt DiMarsico past Chicago goalie Cayden Primeau into the net to tie the game again at three apiece. The Wolves night would take a turn for the worse as in their third power play of the game, Colorado scored a shorty where Primeau wound up in a helpless situation, getting double-teamed by Eagles forwards Jason Polin and Taylor Makar. The latter easily put in the game-winning goal to give the Avs AHL affiliates the 4-3 lead. 45 seconds later seconds as the power play was expiring, after Chicago defenseman Ronan Seeley failed to hold the zone and Brind'Amour slipped and was unable to maintain puck possession, Colorado forward Chase Bradley took advantage and went the other way for a breakaway attempt and scored to put the Eagles up 5-3.