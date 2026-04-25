Colorado, Miner Obliterate San Diego To Advance To Pacific Division Semifinals

Colorado Eagles/Avalanche goaltender Trent Miner (50) makes a save on a shot in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. (Source: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)
The Colorado Eagles beat the San Diego Gulls 6-1 to advance to the Pacific Division Semifinals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Colorado did not hesitate establishing themselves as the "alpha team", putting up seven straight shots in the first 4:32 of the game with the last one being a goal by defenseman Ronnie Attard.
San Diego's Sasha Pastujov would eventually equalize in the 11th minute, but the Eagles' shot volume proved too much for Gulls goalie Damian Clara as Colorado captain Jayson Megna pocketed the game-winning goal less than a minute later. The Eagles outshot the Gulls 11-7 in the first period.
The tables turned in the second period as the Gulls wound up outshooting the Eagles 12-7. Four of those shots came in the two man-advantage situations for the Gulls in the period. But Eagles goalie Trent Miner was unbeatable and San Diego never found the back of the net.
In the final period, Colorado went back to their dominant ways from the first, but stepped it up a notch - not only did they outshoot San Diego 13-6, but they scored four insurance goals to cap off an emphatic night.
Colorado goalie Miner made 24 saves off 25 shots to register a save percentage of 0.960.