Controversial Goal, Stevenson End Pro Hockey In Bridgeport As Hershey Advance To Atlantic Semifinals

Hershey were also bailed out by a controversial goal call made by the officials in the 11th minute of the second period where Bears forward Grant Cruikshank was being pursued by Bridgeport defenseman Warren Marshall on his way to score on Isles goalie Marcus Hogberg. Hogberg initially made the save but got bowled over by Cruikshank, leaving a loose puck to be cleaned up by Hershey's Sam Bitten into the net. The call on the ice was initially a no goal. To Bridgeport's dismay, after a short review, it was awarded as a goal, putting the Bears up 2-1.