Cowan, Akhtyamov, Others Reassigned from Leafs to Marlies

Goalie Artur Akhtyamov and forward Easton Cowan are among a handful of players to be reassigned by the Toronto Maple Leafs to their AHL affiliate team, the Toronto Marlies.
Akhtyamov is coming off his second AHL season where he was named to the 2026 All-Star Classic representing the North Division. He put up a record of 20-12-6 and a .903 save percentage with a goals-against-average of 2.90.
Cowan became a regular cast member for the Leafs roster in his debut season, scoring 29 points (11G, 18A) in 66 games
Other players that were reassigned back to the Marlies were defenceman William Villeneuve and forwards Luke Haymes, Ryan Tverberg and Jacob Quillan.
With 32 points (17G, 15A) in 64 games for the 22-year-old Haymes, the former undrafted prospect's 17 goals are tied for 13th amongst rookies in the AHL.
With the Leafs no longer playing spring hockey, the Marlies are in recruitment stage to go for a lengthy Calder Cup playoff run.