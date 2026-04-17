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Cowan, Akhtyamov, Others Reassigned from Leafs to Marlies

Ismail Fasih
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Toronto Maple Leafs forward Easton Cowan (53) reacts after scoring the game-winning goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during overtime at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA. (Source: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)Toronto Maple Leafs forward Easton Cowan (53) reacts after scoring the game-winning goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during overtime at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA. (Source: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Goalie Artur Akhtyamov and forward Easton Cowan are among a handful of players to be reassigned by the Toronto Maple Leafs to their AHL affiliate team, the Toronto Marlies.

Akhtyamov is coming off his second AHL season where he  was named to the 2026 All-Star Classic representing the North Division. He put up a record of 20-12-6 and a .903 save  percentage with a goals-against-average of 2.90.

Cowan became a regular cast member for the Leafs roster in his debut season, scoring 29 points (11G, 18A) in 66 games

Other players that were reassigned back to the Marlies were defenceman William Villeneuve and forwards Luke Haymes,  Ryan Tverberg and Jacob Quillan.

With 32 points (17G, 15A) in 64 games for the 22-year-old Haymes, the former undrafted prospect's 17 goals are tied for 13th amongst rookies in the AHL.

With the Leafs no longer playing spring hockey, the Marlies are in recruitment stage to go for a lengthy Calder Cup playoff run.

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