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Danish Olympian Forward Molgaard Recalled from Coachella Valley to Seattle, Nyman Reassigned cover image

Danish Olympian Forward Molgaard Recalled from Coachella Valley to Seattle, Nyman Reassigned

Ismail Fasih
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Coachella Valley Firebirds/Seattle Kraken forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard (78) skates against the Vancouver Canucks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. (Source: Bob Frid-Imagn Images)Coachella Valley Firebirds/Seattle Kraken forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard (78) skates against the Vancouver Canucks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. (Source: Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard has been recalled by the Seattle Kraken from their AHL affiliate team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Additionally, Jani Nyman has been reassigned to the Firebirds.

The 21-year-old is the fourth-highest scorer on Coachella Valley with 32 points (10G, 22A) in 46 games.

He also represented Denmark's men's national ice hockey team at the 2026 Winter Olympics, putting up one goal and two assists in three games.

The 2023 Draft Kraken second-round pick made his NHL debut on Nov. 20 against the Chicago Blackhawks, picking up one assist and has in all played three games for Seattle this season.

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