Danish Olympian Forward Molgaard Recalled from Coachella Valley to Seattle, Nyman Reassigned

Coachella Valley Firebirds/Seattle Kraken forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard (78)\nskates against the Vancouver Canucks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena in\nVancouver, BC. (Source: Bob Frid-Imagn Images)\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/c5234a2c-b7bd-434f-acad-20251d03306d.jpeg]\nCoachella Valley Firebirds/Seattle Kraken forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard (78)\nskates against the Vancouver Canucks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena in\nVancouver, BC. (Source: Bob Frid-Imagn Images)\n\nForward Oscar Fisker Molgaard has been recalled by the Seattle Kraken from their\nAHL affiliate team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.\n\nAdditionally, Jani Nyman has been reassigned to the Firebirds.\n\nThe 21-year-old is the fourth-highest scorer on Coachella Valley with 32 points\n(10G, 22A) in 46 games.\n\nHe also represented Denmark's men's national ice hockey team at the 2026 Winter\nOlympics, putting up one goal and two assists in three games.\n\nThe 2023 Draft Kraken second-round pick made his NHL debut on Nov. 20 against\nthe Chicago Blackhawks, picking up one assist and has in all played three games\nfor Seattle this season.