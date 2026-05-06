Dean's OT Game-Winner Gives Springfield 2-1 Series Lead In Atlantic Semifinals

The Springfield Thunderbirds beat the Providence Bruins 3-2 after overtime to take a 2-1 lead in the Atlantic Division Semifinals in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
After being outshot 13-5 in the opening 14:57 of the game, Springfield scored after a shot by Chris Wagner was denied by Providence goalie and AHL All-Star Michael DiPietro, but the MVP netminder was initially unaware of the rebounded puck in the crease, allowing defenseman Calle Rosen to shoot the loose puck into the goal for a 1-0 lead for the T-Birds. However, in the final 2:41 of the frame, the Bruins wiped out the lead immediately by first getting an equalizer from Matthew Poitras, and then a go-ahead power play goal off the first shot in the man-advantage with 4.7 seconds left in the period.
Early in the second frame, Rosen would strike with his and Springfield's second goal of the game with a laser from the left faceoff zone, leveling the game at 2-2. Apart from that, the second period remained relatively even with the T-Birds just barely outshooting the Bruins 11-8. Each team went 0-for-1 in the power play in the period with Springfield putting up one shot and Providence with two in theirs.
The Thunderbirds would come into the third period on fire, outshooting the Bruins 10-4 in the opening 10:27 of the frame despite putting Providence on an unsuccessful power play. The Bruins, for their part would register five of their eight shots in the remainder of the period despite putting the T-Birds on an unsuccessful power play. Regardless, no goals were scored, setting the stage for overtime.
In the fourth minute of OT, Springfield forward Zach Dean put a shot that went off Otto Stenberg's skate into the Providence goal. After a brief review, it was determined Stenberg did not kick the puck so the goal stood in credit of Dean to give the win to the T-Birds.
Springfield goalie Georgi Romanov made 33 saves off 35 shots for a save percentage of 0.943.
Providence goalie DiPietro made 31 saves off 34 shots for a save percentage of 0.912.