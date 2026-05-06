Dean's OT Game-Winner Gives Springfield 2-1 Series Lead In Atlantic Semifinals

After being outshot 13-5 in the opening 14:57 of the game, Springfield scored after a shot by Chris Wagner was denied by Providence goalie and AHL All-Star Michael DiPietro, but the MVP netminder was initially unaware of the rebounded puck in the crease, allowing defenseman Calle Rosen to shoot the loose puck into the goal for a 1-0 lead for the T-Birds. However, in the final 2:41 of the frame, the Bruins wiped out the lead immediately by first getting an equalizer from Matthew Poitras, and then a go-ahead power play goal off the first shot in the man-advantage with 4.7 seconds left in the period.