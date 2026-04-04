Defenceman Donovan Recalled From Belleville Senators to Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators defenceman Jorian Donovan (56) shoots as Toronto Maple Leafs\nforward Bobby McMann (74) defends during a preseason game at Scotiabank Arena.\n(Source: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/71cdcecc-1b84-46d1-9d45-7a9add1c3187.jpeg]\nOttawa Senators defenceman Jorian Donovan (56) shoots as Toronto Maple Leafs\nforward Bobby McMann (74) defends during a preseason game at Scotiabank Arena.\n(Source: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)\n\nDefenceman Jorian Donovan has been recalled by the Ottawa Senators from their \nAHL affiliate team, the Belleville Senators.\n\nThe 21-year-old was last brought up on March 24\n[https://thehockeynews.com/shortUrl/w1IeVCi] to make his NHL debut amid injuries\nto Thomas Chabot and Lassi Thomson, the latter of whom has since returned.