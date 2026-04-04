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Defenceman Donovan Recalled From Belleville Senators to Ottawa Senators cover image

Defenceman Donovan Recalled From Belleville Senators to Ottawa Senators

Ismail Fasih
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Ottawa Senators defenceman Jorian Donovan (56) shoots as Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann (74) defends during a preseason game at Scotiabank Arena. (Source: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)Ottawa Senators defenceman Jorian Donovan (56) shoots as Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann (74) defends during a preseason game at Scotiabank Arena. (Source: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Defenceman Jorian Donovan has been recalled by the Ottawa Senators from their  AHL affiliate team, the Belleville Senators.

The 21-year-old was last brought up on March 24 to make his NHL debut amid injuries to Thomas Chabot and Lassi Thomson, the latter of whom has since returned.

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