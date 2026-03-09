Logo
AHL Roundtable
Defenceman Gilbert Recalled from Belleville Senators to Ottawa Senators

Ismail Fasih
3h
Belleville/Ottawa Senators defenceman Dennis Gilbert (48) warms up before a Philadelphia Flyers preaseason game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston, MA. (Source: Eric Canha-Imagn Images)Belleville/Ottawa Senators defenceman Dennis Gilbert (48) warms up before a Philadelphia Flyers preaseason game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston, MA. (Source: Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

Defenceman Dennis Gilbert has been recalled by the Ottawa Senators from their AHL affiliate team, the Belleville Senators.

A third-round pick by the Blackhawks in 2015, Gilbert has appeared in 112 NHL games in seven seasons with the Blackhawks, Flames, Avalanche, Sabres and Senators (he never appeared in a Flyers regular season game).

 In 31 games with Belleville this season, he’s put up 12 assists.

Before a Nov. 12 trade that brought him over from the Flyers organization, he produced one assist in six games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

