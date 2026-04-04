Defenseman Hinds Recalled From San Diego Gulls to Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Tyson Hinds (60) warms up before a preseason game\nagainst the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose, CA. (Source: Robert\nEdwards-Imagn Images)\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/f5d4b0cc-553c-438e-bb33-7dd21e6ffedb.jpeg]\nAnaheim Ducks defenseman Tyson Hinds (60) warms up before a preseason game\nagainst the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose, CA. (Source: Robert\nEdwards-Imagn Images)\n\nDefenseman Tyson Hinds has been recalled by the Anaheim Ducks from their AHL\naffiliate team, the San Diego Gulls.\n\nThe 23-year-old has scored 19 points (5G, 14A) with a rating of plus-16 in 62\ngames with San Diego this season, setting new career highs in points and goals.\n\nWith 204 career games played through three seasons with the Gulls, the 2021\nDraft third-round pick has played the third-most games for a blueliner with the\nAHL club, recording 47 points (11G, 36A).\n\nHe has yet to make his NHL debut.