Logo
AHL Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
Defenseman Hinds Recalled From San Diego Gulls to Anaheim Ducks cover image

Defenseman Hinds Recalled From San Diego Gulls to Anaheim Ducks

Ismail Fasih
1d
featured
149Members·1,763Posts
IsmailFasih@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Tyson Hinds (60) warms up before a preseason game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose, CA. (Source: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images)Anaheim Ducks defenseman Tyson Hinds (60) warms up before a preseason game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose, CA. (Source: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images)

Defenseman Tyson Hinds has been recalled by the Anaheim Ducks from their AHL affiliate team, the San Diego Gulls.

The 23-year-old has scored 19 points (5G, 14A) with a rating of plus-16 in 62 games with San Diego this season, setting new career highs in points and goals.

With 204 career games played through three seasons with the Gulls, the 2021 Draft third-round pick has played the third-most games for a blueliner with the AHL club, recording 47 points (11G, 36A).

He has yet to make his NHL debut.

Latest News