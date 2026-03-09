Defenseman Novikov Reassigned from Buffalo Sabres to Kings' Ontario Reign

Rochester Americans/Buffalo Sabres defenseman Nikita Novikov (91) skates with the puck against the Ottawa Senators in a preseason game at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON. (Source: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)
Defenseman Nikita Novikov has been reassigned by the Buffalo Sabres to the Los Angeles Kings' AHL affiliate team, the Ontario Reign.
Novikov has notched 18 points (6G, 12A) in 50 games with Rochester this season. Overall, the 22-year-old has skated in 183 AHL games with the Amerks in three seasons putting up 61 points (15G, 46A).