Defenseman Novikov Reassigned from Buffalo Sabres to Kings' Ontario Reign cover image

Ismail Fasih
3h
Updated at Mar 9, 2026, 17:04
Rochester Americans/Buffalo Sabres defenseman Nikita Novikov (91) skates with the puck against the Ottawa Senators in a preseason game at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON. (Source: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)Rochester Americans/Buffalo Sabres defenseman Nikita Novikov (91) skates with the puck against the Ottawa Senators in a preseason game at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON. (Source: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

Defenseman Nikita Novikov has been reassigned by the Buffalo Sabres to the Los Angeles Kings' AHL affiliate team, the Ontario Reign.

Novikov has notched 18 points (6G, 12A) in 50 games with Rochester this season. Overall, the 22-year-old has skated in 183 AHL games with the Amerks in three seasons putting up 61 points (15G, 46A). 

 In a corresponding move, forward Lawrence was reassigned by the Kings to the Sabres AHL affiliate team, the Amerks.

