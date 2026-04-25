Determined Springfield Even First Round Atlantic Division Series With Charlotte

By the mid-point of the second period, the Checkers had outshot Springfield 20-8 and had the 2-1 lead. After that, the Thunderbirds went on a 7-2 shooting run in which the second-last shot went off the stick of Zach Dean past the goal line but was initially deemed a no goal as Charlotte goalie Cooper Black had accidentally pulled the goal posts out of position. After a short review, it was declared a goal, tying the game 2-2. 14 seconds later, Charlotte committed a penalty, putting Springfield on the power play and forward Chris Wagner scored the game-winning goal on the first shot of the man-advantage to give Springfield the 3-2 lead.