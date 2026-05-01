Fensore, Chicago Level Series In 9-Goal Overtime Thriller Against Texas in Game Two of Central Division Semifinals

Despite a low shooting second period where both teams put up a combined 15 shots, Chicago converted two of their eight shots of the frame into goals with one being scored by forward Noel Gunler and the other being the go-ahead goal and second of the game for Valimaki to briefly put the Wolves up 4-3. 2:17 minutes later, forward Ellis Rickwood scored for Texas to level the game for the third time at four apiece.