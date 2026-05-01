Fensore, Chicago Level Series In 9-Goal Overtime Thriller Against Texas in Game Two of Central Division Semifinals

The Chicago Wolves beat the Texas Stars 5-4 after overtime to level the Central Division Series 1-1 in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The first two shots of the game belonged to the home team Texas with the first ending up being a goal from the sharpest of angles by forward Matthew Seminoff 44 seconds into the game.
Chicago then went on an 8-0 shooting run for 7:52 minutes where defenseman Juuso Valimaki scored on a 4v3 power play to even the game. The Stars didn't back down, then going on a 4-0 shooting run of their own for 1:25 minutes where Texas defenseman Michael Karow scored to put the home team back up 2-1. The Wolves responded with a brief 2-0 shooting run but still leveled the score 2-2 again via a Cal Foote goal.
To end a drama-filled first frame, Texas went on 5-0 shooting run for the final 4:01 minutes of the period that included a goal by forward Curtis McKenzie to put the Stars up 3-2 by the first intermission
Despite a low shooting second period where both teams put up a combined 15 shots, Chicago converted two of their eight shots of the frame into goals with one being scored by forward Noel Gunler and the other being the go-ahead goal and second of the game for Valimaki to briefly put the Wolves up 4-3. 2:17 minutes later, forward Ellis Rickwood scored for Texas to level the game for the third time at four apiece.
Despite getting a combined three opportunities on the man-advantage in the third period (one for Chicago, two for Texas), neither team could get an eventual game-winner in the frame, resulting in overtime.
The Wolves outshot the Stars 7-3 in 10:27 of OT including getting the final four shots in last pressure-building shift that ended with the game-winning goal by AHL All-Star defenseman Domenick Fensore to even out the series.
Chicago goalie Cayden Primeau made 25 saves off 29 shots for a save percentage of 0.862.
Texas goalie Remi Poirier made 26 saves off 31 shots for a save percentage of 0.839.