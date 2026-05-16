Firebirds Goalie Kokko's 33-Save Shutout Evens Pacific Division Finals

But in the beginning of the third period, Coachella Valley would not only take charge and start off with the first three shots by the 2:31 mark, but the latter two would convert into goals via shots from the slot by forwards JR Avon and Eduard Sale to go up 2-0. After that, the Eagles would outshoot the Firebirds 12-5 till the end of the game but still it was Coachella Valley that got a second goal from Avon and an empty-netter to nab Game Two and tie the best-of-five series 1-1.