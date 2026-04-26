Fisker-Molgaard, Coachella Valley Defense Get Series-Leveling Win Over Bakersfield

Bakersfield got five opportunities at the man-advantage as well. While Coachella Valley's PK unit did limit the Condors to only two shots in those five situations, both of those shots resulted in goals, with the first one being scored by defenseman Alec Regula in the sixth minute of the second period to cut the lead to 2-1. After Firebirds forward Mitchell Stephens scored late in the second period to restore the two-goal lead again for Coachella Valley, AHL All-Star Quinn Hutson scored the said Condors' second power play goal in the third minute of the third period to make it 3-2.