Fisker-Molgaard, Coachella Valley Defense Get Series-Leveling Win Over Bakersfield

The Coachella Valley Firebirds beat the Bakersfield Condors 5-4 to level the First Round Series of the Pacific Division in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Even though Bakersfield scored four goals on Coachella Valley goalie Nikke Kokko, the penalty-kill units and defense limited the Condors to only 15 shots in the game with six coming in the turmoil-filled second half of the third period.
The Firebirds' power play was productive as well, producing seven shots in their five man-advantage situations. Two of them were converted into goals including the game-opener by forward Eduard Sale in the 11th minute of the first period and one from forward Jagger Firkus in the fourth minute of the second period to give the home-side a 2-0 lead.
Bakersfield got five opportunities at the man-advantage as well. While Coachella Valley's PK unit did limit the Condors to only two shots in those five situations, both of those shots resulted in goals, with the first one being scored by defenseman Alec Regula in the sixth minute of the second period to cut the lead to 2-1. After Firebirds forward Mitchell Stephens scored late in the second period to restore the two-goal lead again for Coachella Valley, AHL All-Star Quinn Hutson scored the said Condors' second power play goal in the third minute of the third period to make it 3-2.
By the midway point of the third period, the Firebirds were up 4-2 and outshooting the Condors 21-9, which is when the aforementioned "turmoil" began - Bakersfield held Coachella Valley to zero shots for 8:45 minutes, while putting up four shots of their own. The first two resulted in goals and leveled the scores at four apiece.
But to the delight of the home crowd, forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard scored his second and the game-winning goal in the 17th minute to ensure a Game Three on Sunday.
In the win, Firebirds goalie Kokko made 11 saves off 15 shots to register a save percentage of 0.733.
Condors goalie Matt Tomkins made 18 saves off 23 shots to register a save percentage of 0.783.