Forward Berglund Joins Lehigh Valley Phantoms on ATO Contract

Sweden forward Jack Berglund (26) is presented with the first place trophy by IIHF President Luc Tardif after defeating Czechia in the final of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey tournament at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, MN. (Source: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)
Forward Jack Berglund has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers set to begin in 2026-27. He will report to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the remainder of the 2025-26 season on an Amateur Tryout (ATO) contract.
The 2024 Draft 51st overall pick of the Flyers is coming off his second career pro season in the SHL where he had 12 points (7G, 5A) in 40 games.
Internationally, the 19-year-old led the Swedes as captain to their first gold medal at the 2026 World Junior Championships since 2012, tied on the team in scoring with 10 points (3G, 7A) in seven games while also leading the tournament with a plus-9 rating.