Forward Chernyshov and Defenseman Cagnoni Reassigned from Sharks to Barracuda

San Jose Sharks forward Igor Chernyshov (92) controls the puck against the Nashville Predators in their game at SAP Center at San Jose, CA. (Source: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images)
Forward Igor Chernyshov and Defenseman Luca Cagnoni have been reassigned by the San Jose Sharks to their AHL affiliate team, the San Jose Barracuda.
Along with playing his first AHL season, the 20-year-old Chernyshov had 19 points (9G, 10A) across 28 games in his debut NHL campaign.
The 2023 Sharks fourth-rounder Cagnoni has had a slight dip in points production this AHL season with 43 points (8G, 35A) as compared to last year where he scored 52 points (16G, 36A) and was awarded with a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team.
With the Sharks season officially over, the Barracuda are gathering reinforcements in hopes for a lengthy Calder Cup playoff run.