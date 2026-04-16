Forward Del Bel Belluz Reassigned from Columbus Blue Jackets to Cleveland Monsters

Cleveland Monsters/Columbus Blue Jackets forward Luca Del Bel Belluz (65) moves in for a shot against the Los Angeles Kings during their game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)
Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz has been reassigned by the Columbus Blue Jackets to their AHL affiliate team, the Cleveland Monsters.
The 22-year-old played one game (against Carolina) for Columbus after being called up on March 30th.
In his third year in the AHL, he has registered career-highs in assists (35), points (57) and power play goals (9) in 53 games with the Monsters.
The 2022 Draft Columbus second-rounder will try to help Cleveland secure as high of a seed as possible going into the Calder Cup playoffs now that the Blue Jackets' season is done.