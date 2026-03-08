Forward Hyry Recalled from Texas Stars to Dallas Stars

Texas/Dallas Stars forward Arttu Hyry (12) skates against the Utah Hockey Club\nduring their game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. (Source: Jerome\nMiron-Imagn Images)\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/7261bd1b-f2d9-4545-a21e-fa0f1957daed.jpeg]\nTexas/Dallas Stars forward Arttu Hyry (12) skates against the Utah Hockey Club\nduring their game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. (Source: Jerome\nMiron-Imagn Images)\n\nForward Arttu Hyry has been recalled by the Dallas Stars from their AHL\naffiliate team, the Texas Stars.\n\nAfter appearing in four games during his most recent NHL call-up that ended\nThursday, Hyry has been recalled by Dallas on Sunday.\n\nThe 24-year-old did not record a point in those four contests, but he had nine\nshots on goal and six hits.\n\nHe appeared in Texas's Saturday game against the Chicago Wolves where he scored\ntwo goals on four shots. \n\nDallas had exactly 12 healthy forwards before his addition, so it remains to be\nseen whether or not he will be added to the lineup this time around.