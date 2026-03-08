Logo
AHL Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
Forward Hyry Recalled from Texas Stars to Dallas Stars cover image

Forward Hyry Recalled from Texas Stars to Dallas Stars

Ismail Fasih
1d
Partner
133Members·1,658Posts
IsmailFasih@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Texas/Dallas Stars forward Arttu Hyry (12) skates against the Utah Hockey Club during their game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. (Source: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)Texas/Dallas Stars forward Arttu Hyry (12) skates against the Utah Hockey Club during their game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. (Source: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Forward Arttu Hyry has been recalled by the Dallas Stars from their AHL affiliate team, the Texas Stars.

After appearing in four games during his most recent NHL call-up that ended Thursday, Hyry has been recalled by Dallas on Sunday.

The 24-year-old did not record a point in those four contests, but he had nine shots on goal and six hits.

He appeared in Texas's Saturday game against the Chicago Wolves where he scored two goals on four shots. 

Dallas had exactly 12 healthy forwards before his addition, so it remains to be seen whether or not he will be added to the lineup this time around.

Latest News