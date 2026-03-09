Forward Lawrence Reassigned from Los Angeles Kings to Sabres' Rochester Americans

Ontario Reign forwards Kaleb Lawrence (22, left) and John Parker-Jones (95,\nmiddle) fight for the puck with Coachella Valley FIrebirds' Mitchell Stephen as\nteammate Jagger Firkus arrives to assist. (© Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA\nTODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/3e024615-fc70-4c67-ba30-b4e6b61528f4.jpeg]\nOntario Reign forwards Kaleb Lawrence (22, left) and John Parker-Jones (95,\nmiddle) fight for the puck with Coachella Valley FIrebirds' Mitchell Stephen as\nteammate Jagger Firkus arrives to assist. (© Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA\nTODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)\n\nForward Kaleb Lawrence has been reassigned by the Los Angeles Kings to the\nBuffalo Sabres' AHL affiliate team, the Rochester Americans.\n\nLawrence has tallied three assists in 16 games with Ontario this season.\n\nThe 23-year-old was drafted in the seventh round by LA Kings in the 2022 NHL\nDraft and has appeared in 41 games with the Reign tallying 11 points (6G, 5A).\n\nHe has also collected 16 points (7G, 9A) in 27 games with the ECHL’s Greenville\nSwamp Rabbits. \n\nIn a corresponding move, defenseman Nikita Novikov was reassigned by the Sabres\nto the Kings' AHL affiliate team, the Reign.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/shortUrl/AuXdg5b]