Forward Lawrence Reassigned from Los Angeles Kings to Sabres' Rochester Americans

Ismail Fasih
3h
Ontario Reign forwards Kaleb Lawrence (22, left) and John Parker-Jones (95, middle) fight for the puck with Coachella Valley FIrebirds' Mitchell Stephen as teammate Jagger Firkus arrives to assist. (© Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Ontario Reign forwards Kaleb Lawrence (22, left) and John Parker-Jones (95, middle) fight for the puck with Coachella Valley FIrebirds' Mitchell Stephen as teammate Jagger Firkus arrives to assist. (© Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Forward Kaleb Lawrence has been reassigned by the Los Angeles Kings to the Buffalo Sabres' AHL affiliate team, the Rochester Americans.

Lawrence has tallied three assists in 16 games with Ontario this season.

The 23-year-old was drafted in the seventh round by LA Kings in the 2022 NHL Draft and has appeared in 41 games with the Reign tallying 11 points (6G, 5A).

He has also collected 16 points (7G, 9A) in 27 games with the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits. 

In a corresponding move, defenseman Nikita Novikov was reassigned by the Sabres to the Kings' AHL affiliate team, the Reign.

