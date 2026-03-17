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Forward Pezzeta and Defenceman Thrun Reassigned by Leafs to Marlies cover image

Forward Pezzeta and Defenceman Thrun Reassigned by Leafs to Marlies

Ismail Fasih
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Toronto Marlies/Maple Leafs forward Michael Pezzetta (61) skates against the Montreal Canadiens during a preseason game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. (Source: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)Toronto Marlies/Maple Leafs forward Michael Pezzetta (61) skates against the Montreal Canadiens during a preseason game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. (Source: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Forward Michael Pezzetta and defenceman Henry Thrun have been reassigned by the Toronto Maple Leafs to their AHL affiliate team, the Toronto Marlies.

Pezzetta fought in his Leafs debut against Anaheim, one second into the contest with Ducks forward Jeffrey Viel after being called up from the Marlies earlier that day on Thursday, Mar. 12.

Thrun has not recorded a point in his four games with the Leafs, but the 25-year-old has posted 20 points (4G, 16A) in 42 games with the Marlies with a rating of minus-4 this year.

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