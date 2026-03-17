Forward Pezzeta and Defenceman Thrun Reassigned by Leafs to Marlies

Toronto Marlies/Maple Leafs forward Michael Pezzetta (61) skates against the\nMontreal Canadiens during a preseason game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON.\n(Source: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/49c469d6-3642-4e18-943c-e605428d6a93.jpeg]\nToronto Marlies/Maple Leafs forward Michael Pezzetta (61) skates against the\nMontreal Canadiens during a preseason game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON.\n(Source: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)\n\nForward Michael Pezzetta and defenceman Henry Thrun have been reassigned by the\nToronto Maple Leafs to their AHL affiliate team, the Toronto Marlies.\n\nPezzetta fought in his Leafs debut against Anaheim, one second into the contest\nwith Ducks forward Jeffrey Viel after being called up from the Marlies earlier\nthat day on Thursday, Mar. 12 [https://thehockeynews.com/shortUrl/wb1zSjb].\n\nThrun has not recorded a point in his four games with the Leafs, but the\n25-year-old has posted 20 points (4G, 16A) in 42 games with the Marlies with a\nrating of minus-4 this year.