Forward Stenberg and D-Man Lindstein Recalled from Thunderbirds to Blues

Springfield Thunderbirds/St. Louis Blues forward Otto Stenberg (28) skates against the Dallas Stars during their game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas , TX. (Source: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)
Forward Otto Stenberg and defenseman Theo Lindstein have been recalled by the St. Louis Blues from their AHL affiliate team, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Stenberg has appeared in 18 games for the Blues this season in which he has scored one goal on 17 shots while recording seven assists and 33 hits.
Lindstein has yet to make his NHL debut. The 2023 Draft 29th overall pick has played in 56 games with Springfield this season, posting 14 points (6G, 8A). His six goals are eighth among rookie defensemen in the AHL.