Geography Not An Issue When Relocating To Hamilton: Isles President of Business Operations

"We have to establish our own market here for the Hammers and it's not going to be about the Marlies or the Leafs or the Islanders. It's going to be about the Hammers," says Cheeseman. "We are going to have to be involved with the community asset, the players will have to be involved and that is going to attract fans. It doesn't matter what sweater they are going to wear at the NHL level, it's about what sweater they wear here, and I see it no different than how many OHL teams are pretty close to the market."