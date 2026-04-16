Goalie Bjarnason Recalled from Lehigh Valley Phantoms to Philadelphia Flyers

Lehigh Valley Phantoms/Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carson Bjarnason (64) watches water squirted from his bottle during a timeout against the Washington Capitals in their game at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)
Goaltender Carson Bjarnason has been recalled to the Philadelphia Flyers from their AHL affiliate team, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
In his rookie AHL season, he posted a 14-11-4 record with a 3.43 GAA and an .877 save percentage across 32 regular-season games. The 20-year-old also played two games with the ECHL Reading Royals.
The 2023 Flyers second rounder, Bjarnason will likely spend the rest of the season on the Philly roster now that the Phantoms' season is over.