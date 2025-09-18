Goaltender Adam Scheel Signs With KHL's Barys Astana

Former Colorado Eagles goalie Adam Scheel has signed a one-year deal with the KHL's Barys Astana, the team announced Thursday.

Scheel signed a PTO with the New Jersey Devils earlier this month. He will take the roster spot of former Bakersfield Condors goalie Olivier Rodrigue who signed with Astana in August and mutually had his contract terminated last week after an injury.

The 26-year-old Scheel spent last season between the Eagles and ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, he had a 10-2-2 record with a .904 SP and three shutouts in the AHL and 5-12-2 record with a .884 SP in the ECHL.

The Lakewood, OH., native has a 38-37-22 record with a .905 SP in 101 career AHL appearances. He also has a 36-23-2 record with a .914 SP in 62 career ECHL appearances. He led the ECHL in save percentage, goals against average, and was named the the Second All-Star Team in 2022-23.

Scheel originally turned pro with the Texas Stars in 2021 after three years at the University of North Dakota. He was named the NCHC Goaltender of the Year and to the First All-Star Team in 2021.

One of the youngest goalies available in AHL free agency who had professional experience and set to attend Devils camp, it is surprising to see Scheel not stick with an AHL team.

