Grand Rapids Defense, Penalty Kill Gives Griffins 2-1 Series Lead In Central Division Semifinals

The Moose got the opening two shots of the second frame, but then Grand Rapids shut them out in shots for the next 11:41 minutes where the Griffins put up five of their own including their second goal by defenseman Erik Gustafsson. At exactly the 17:00 mark, Griffins forward Carter Mazur shot a loose puck that found him in the slot to hammer in Grand Rapids' third goal. But Manitoba would try to mount a comeback as captain Mason Shaw deflected the puck into the goal off a Dylan Anhorn shot from the slot 38 seconds before second intermission, putting the score at 3-1 at the beginning of the third period.